First Alert Forecast: lots of dry time for the rest of Labor Day weekend; tropics abuzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region for Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.

As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, September 10th, the tropics are roaring with activity:

Tropical Storm #Earl should remain out over the western Atlantic. A close pass near Bermuda remains possible. Look for an uptick in the rip current risk heading into the new week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/amYzFFiTFi — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) September 3, 2022

Tropical Storm Earl formed late Friday evening and will pass near the northern Leeward Islands through the holiday weekend. Though it will likely stay well east of the Carolinas, it may generate swell for an uptick in surf and rip currents into next week. Earl is expected to reach hurricane status over the next few days. As of late Saturday night, Danielle has been upgraded to a category one hurricane once again. Danielle will continue to strengthen slightly but, thankfully, steering currents will keep it far away from North America. Recall that 39 mph is the minimum requirement for maximum sustained winds for a closed system to be classified a tropical or subtropical storm, 74 mph is the hurricane threshold, and next storm names on the 2022 Atlantic list are Fiona and Gaston.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season attempts to reignite.

