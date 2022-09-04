Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: lots of dry time for the rest of Labor Day weekend; tropics abuzz

By Claire Fry
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region for Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.

As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, September 10th, the tropics are roaring with activity:

Tropical Storm Earl formed late Friday evening and will pass near the northern Leeward Islands through the holiday weekend. Though it will likely stay well east of the Carolinas, it may generate swell for an uptick in surf and rip currents into next week. Earl is expected to reach hurricane status over the next few days. As of late Saturday night, Danielle has been upgraded to a category one hurricane once again. Danielle will continue to strengthen slightly but, thankfully, steering currents will keep it far away from North America. Recall that 39 mph is the minimum requirement for maximum sustained winds for a closed system to be classified a tropical or subtropical storm, 74 mph is the hurricane threshold, and next storm names on the 2022 Atlantic list are Fiona and Gaston.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season attempts to reignite.

Catch details in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, you may extend your outlook even deeper into this new month of September with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Charles Haywood went before a judge this afternoon in Burgaw.
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
Bolton man
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Latest News

The tropical Atlantic is getting more active.
First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the rest of the Labor Day weekend; tropics finally heating up
The tropical Atlantic is getting more active.
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Sep. 3, 2022
The tropical Atlantic is now active now that we have entered September
First Alert Forecast: isolated showers and storms with plenty of dry time for Labor day weekend; Earl forms in eastern Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is now active now that we have entered September
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 2, 2022