Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California

Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening.

Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds.

“It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident.

The entire power is out at the Monterey Manor Mobile Home Park in Mission Hills.

“I don’t know what I am going to do. I feel terrible as is from the chemo and this is making it 10 times worse,” DeHaven said.

A neighbor, Keith Dehenry, has a wife who is also on oxygen and confined to a hospital bed.

He took matters into his own hands by going out and renting a generator from a friend. He also plugged in his neighbor’s mobile home.

“I am one of the lucky ones to have this generator, and I just worry about everyone else,” Dehenry said.

He attempted to get DeHaven full power, but her older home could only allow her to run a fan and her oxygen. Inside her place, it was approaching 90 degrees before noon.

“Like an oven, truly like an oven,” she said.

Her roommate used cold showers and frozen water bottles to stay cool.

“It’s unconscionable to make someone go through something like this,” Jack Taylor said, a resident.

A worker on the site says the outage was caused due to old equipment combusting.

Management on site said they are trying to bring in more generators, but there is no time frame for when the electricity will be back on.

“The mobiles are ours, but we rent the property, and naturally we pay our rent on time every month, but to get answers like this is just not fair to the people.”

The DWP says due to the failure on the part of the equipment the park maintains, there is not a lot it can do but is trying to secure a generator.

There is currently no timeline for when the power will be back on.

