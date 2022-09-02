Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.

According to information from City Manager Anthony Caudle, Good Shepherd plans to use the property for an affordable housing project similar to its SECU Lakeside Reserve, which consists of 40 apartments for chronically homeless adults with disabilities.

The new project on Carolina Beach Road would consist of 33 apartments.

“Furthermore, the project would provide safe, affordable permanent housing that meets participants’ needs in accordance with the client intake practices and the Continuum of Care established guidelines for permanent supportive housing programs,” Caudle writes. “Housing will be paired with intensive case management services to ensure, to the greatest extent possible, long-term housing stability.”

The property also would have three deed restrictions:

Property will be used for affordable housing

Maintain a secure site which will include a fence along property lines not adjacent to Carolina Beach Road

Building height will be limited to 3 stories as determined by the Land Development Code.

