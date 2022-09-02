Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
Biden seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home