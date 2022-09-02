Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative on Sept. 1.

Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed, per their release.

As part of the initiative, Duke Energy installed a streetlight at 209 N. 31st St., where PCU Director Cedric Harrison was shot in February.

For more information, please visit the Port City United website.

