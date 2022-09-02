Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8-12 p.m.

Those interested can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500.

For more information, please visit the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit website.

