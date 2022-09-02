Pender Co. man receives new charges in child pornography case, new evidence leads to rape charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s office announced Sept. 2 that Nicholas Wayne Moore has been charged for his role in a child pornography case.

Moore was arrested on Aug. 19 following an investigation by PCSO.

Per the PCSO, in addition to child pornography charges, detectives discovered additional evidence to charge Moore with:

3 counts of rape of a child; adult offender

3 counts of first-degree rape of a child

4 counts of indecent liberties with a child

1 count of sexual battery

Per the report, Moore is now being held under a $1.5 million secured bond at the Pender County Jail. He will appear in Pender County District Court on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives-Sergeant Steve Clinard and Eric Short at (910) 259-1437 or through email at stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.