One person killed in hit-and-run at Concord Walmart after dispute over parking space

The incident happened Thursday evening near the corner of Derita Road and Thunder Road.
One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Walmart in Concord, police have confirmed.

The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday evening around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the incident began as a dispute over a parking spot.

Officials said that by the time police and medical personnel arrived to the scene, the victim had already died.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and have located that person and are currently speaking with them.

This incident comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

