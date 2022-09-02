Senior Connect
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host annual Living History Day

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport has announced that they will be hosting this year’s Living History Day on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This year’s exhibit will focus on the impact World War II had on North Carolina’s coast.

Per the announcement, the drop-in event will be free for everyone and will include:

  • Interactive activities, including crafts and a dress-up station
  • Prizes for those who complete “tasks” around the exhibit
  • Sensory-friendly activities
  • Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Merchant Marines

“This year marks many anniversaries related to World War II,” said museum Education Curator Katy Menne. “Our Living History Day is a great way to dive deep into the time period.”

The museum stated that a new layout will be introduced this year. Instead of an “encampment type” set up, as used in years past, this year will focus on a more traditional museum experience.

“We have a private collector, as well, bringing some really cool artifacts,” Menne added.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport website or call (910) 477-5151.

