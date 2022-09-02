Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31.

“During the investigation detectives located heroin and learned that Fred English was the heroin supplier,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Detectives along with federal agents from the ATF conducted an operation that led to the arrest of English on Patsy Lane.  At time of his arrest, English was found in possession of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.”

English has been charged with:

  • Death by Distribution
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Heroin, Cocaine and Methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to sell/deliver Heroin
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Two women who were traveling with English at the time of his arrest also were arrested. Tamara Nelson and Mackenzie Nelson both were charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Heroin, Cocaine and Methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

