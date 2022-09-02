Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Governor Cooper appoints two new judges

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to fill vacant spots in the Superior and District Courts.

Bob Roupe has been appointed successor to Judge Charles Henry who retired from the Superior Court in Jacksonville. Roupe will oversee Judicial District 4 which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Roupe previously served as assistant district attorney in those counties.

Rhona Patterson will be succeeding Rickye McKoy-Mitchell in the District Court of Mecklenburg County. She was the managing attorney at the Patterson Law Office, PLLC.

“These appointees are knowledgeable leaders, and have served their communities well over the years,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for their willingness to continue serving our state in these new positions.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

Must-haves for an easy back to school transition for children
Must-haves for an easy back to school transition for children
Bolton man
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer