Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Friday Night Football: Week 3

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s local high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame.

Thursday, Sept. 1

East Columbus at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

New Hanover at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at Lumberton, 7 p.m.

Sandhills at West Columbus, 7p.m.

Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Dixon at Topsail, 7 p.m.

Union at Trask, 7 p.m.

Loris (SC) at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ashley at Waccamaw (SC), 7:30 p.m.

Hoggard at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

Friday Night Football
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 3
FNF: Week 2
Friday Night Football Week 2 part 1
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 2
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 2