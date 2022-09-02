Friday Night Football: Week 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s local high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame.

Thursday, Sept. 1

East Columbus at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

New Hanover at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at Lumberton, 7 p.m.

Sandhills at West Columbus, 7p.m.

Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Dixon at Topsail, 7 p.m.

Union at Trask, 7 p.m.

Loris (SC) at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ashley at Waccamaw (SC), 7:30 p.m.

Hoggard at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

