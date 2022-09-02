Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WRAL) - The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021.

“Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.

Sears is remembered by current town staff for his work in leading Holly Springs through its population and economic boom.

A town obituary said in each of Sears’ campaigns, his motto was focused on family and children: “If it’s good for the kids, it’s good for Holly Springs.”

“His deep and genuine care for Holly Springs will be felt for years to come,” said current Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie.

