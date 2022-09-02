Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: typical summer pattern as season comes to unofficial close

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Sep. 1, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will gradually tick up as Labor Day Monday approaches, but don’t expect any one day of the holiday weekend to be a complete washout. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.

Catch details in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, you may extend your outlook even deeper into this new month of September with your WECT Weather App.

Danielle continues to strengthen in the wide-open North Atlantic waters and is likely to become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2022 but, thankfully, steering currents will keep it far away from North America. Another system, a disturbance called Invest 91-L, is much farther south and, though it will likely stay well east of the Carolinas, may generate swell for an uptick in surf and rip currents after Labor Day. A third area of disturbed weather near Africa does not appear to be a North American threat. Recall that 39 mph is the minimum requirement for maximum sustained winds for a closed system to be classified a tropical or subtropical storm, 74 mph is the hurricane threshold, and next storm names on the 2022 Atlantic list are Earl, Fiona and Gaston.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season attempts to reignite.

