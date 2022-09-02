First Alert Forecast: stray shower or two with plenty of dry time for Labor day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will gradually tick up as Labor Day Monday approaches, but don’t expect any one day of the holiday weekend to be a complete washout. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, #Danielle has been upgraded to a Cat 1 Hurricane-- the first of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It will continue to strengthen over open water and move NE (NW of the Azores) over the weekend. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/kCGI4aXsXR — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) September 2, 2022

As of late Friday morning, Danielle has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. Danielle is the first Atlantic hurricane of 2022 and continues to strengthen but, thankfully, steering currents will keep it far away from North America. Another system, a disturbance called Invest 91-L, is much farther south and, though it will likely stay well east of the Carolinas, may generate swell for an uptick in surf and rip currents after Labor Day. A third area of disturbed weather near Africa does not appear to be a North American threat. Recall that 39 mph is the minimum requirement for maximum sustained winds for a closed system to be classified a tropical or subtropical storm, 74 mph is the hurricane threshold, and next storm names on the 2022 Atlantic list are Earl, Fiona and Gaston.

