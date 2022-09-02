COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Ellis is an art teacher in Hallsboro who works at two schools. She would like to enhance her students creativity but she needs help buying supplies. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I am an art teacher at both Acme Delco Elementary and Hallsboro Artesia Elementary and I’m am running a DonorsChoose called a creative start,” Ellis says on her Donors Choose page. “My goal is for students to continue expressing themselves creatively at the start of this new school year with new project ideas, new material and techniques. Painting is a favorite for all ages and learning new styles and techniques will help them grow in skill. I want my students to explore mixed media projects of using wet and dry media together. I get just as excited as they do when they express their creativity through new skills.”

Ms. Ellis needs $317 and she has to be fully funded to get the items. Once that happens, DonorsChoose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to her project, click here.

