Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30.

According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

Washington reportedly fled from the residence but was soon taken into custody.

Washington has been charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

He has received a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.