Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility...
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
LIVE: Biden American Rescue Plan remarks
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
The Pender County Sheriff’s office announced Sept. 2 that Nicholas Wayne Moore has been charged...
Pender Co. man receives new charges in child pornography case, new evidence leads to rape charges