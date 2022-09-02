Senior Connect
Chadbourn Police arrest two suspects connected to breaking and entering investigation(Chadbourn Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Chadbourn police have arrested two suspects after receiving multiple reports of motor vehicle breaking and entering

Multiple residents reported during the night and early morning of August 22 that vehicles that were left unlocked had been broken into.

With public assistance and surveillance footage, the Chadbourn Police Department were able to identify two suspects involved as a fifteen-year-old juvenile and Lajarie Miller of Chadbourn.

Both Miller and the juvenile were charged with ten felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, felony attempt break or enter a vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. The juvenile has reportedly also been connected and charged for crimes involving separate vehicles and thefts.

The juvenile was taken to Blue Clay Detention Facility on August 31. Miller turned himself in and received a $ 201,000 secured bond.

