Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. The burn will begin at 10 a.m.

Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond and the trails across from the visitor center will be focused on for this burn. Roads, trails, including Sugarloaf Trail, and service roads within this vicinity will be closed during the burn.

While the burn is being conducted, the rest of the park will remain open, stated the release. The marina, campground and remaining trails will not be affected by the closures. Once the burn is complete, all trails will reopen.

“This burn, among others, is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps,” stated CB State Park in their announcement.

Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. (Carolina Beach State Park)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.