Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn

Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. The burn will begin at 10 a.m.

Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond and the trails across from the visitor center will be focused on for this burn. Roads, trails, including Sugarloaf Trail, and service roads within this vicinity will be closed during the burn.

While the burn is being conducted, the rest of the park will remain open, stated the release. The marina, campground and remaining trails will not be affected by the closures. Once the burn is complete, all trails will reopen.

“This burn, among others, is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps,” stated CB State Park in their announcement.

Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s...
Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2.(Carolina Beach State Park)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly

Latest News

Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn will be conducted near the park’s...
Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community
Carson Kressley, who starred as one of the Fab Five on the original "Queer Eye for the Straight...
Carson Kressley: Original ‘Fab Five’ fashion savant set to emcee Wilmington charity event (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community