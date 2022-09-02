Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit.

Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway investigating complaints of illegal narcotics activity. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to strike two police vehicles, hitting one.

Smith was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. Investigators found over two ounces of cocaine, along with heroin, marijuana, and two firearms.

Smith has been charged with the following:

2 felony counts of trafficking cocaine

2 felony counts of trafficking heroin

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony flee to elude

3 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer

Misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard

Misdemeanor resisting a public officer

Window tint violation

Smith is being held under a $455,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.