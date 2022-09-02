Senior Connect
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit.

Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway investigating complaints of illegal narcotics activity. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to strike two police vehicles, hitting one.

Smith was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. Investigators found over two ounces of cocaine, along with heroin, marijuana, and two firearms.

Smith has been charged with the following:

  • 2 felony counts of trafficking cocaine
  • 2 felony counts of trafficking heroin
  • Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony flee to elude
  • 3 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer
  • Misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard
  • Misdemeanor resisting a public officer
  • Window tint violation

Smith is being held under a $455,000 secured bond.

