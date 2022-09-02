Senior Connect
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project.

Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:

  • A checklist of crucial steps new business should follow to be successful
  • Lenders that focus on small and start-up businesses
  • Business counselors for permitting and other questions
  • Connections to local service providers who can help identify target markets and develop business plans

“Our data shows that the first three years are the most challenging for new businesses.  The sooner we put these entrepreneurs in touch with valuable business resources and funding opportunities, the more likely they will be making good money, creating jobs and supporting their communities,” said N.C. Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall. “With the explosive growth of new business creations over the last 18 months, we took this initiative to help our new rural businesses thrive.”

In 2021, Bladen County was home to 339 new businesses, per the release. These numbers surpass the combined number of Bladen County businesses created in 2020 (202) and 2019 (117). This increase in new business reflects trends being seen statewide.

For more information, please visit the Secretary of State’s Office website.

