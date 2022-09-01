Senior Connect
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman and two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Edge confirmed to WMBF News that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The coroner’s office later identified the woman who died as 42-year-old Laura Moberley and the children as 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley. Officials said officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to the area at around 1:30 p.m. to check in on them.

That’s when the coroner’s office said officers found all three people died of gunshot wounds. It’s also believed the incident happened at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Edge added that Laura Moberley was a teacher in the area.

Horry County Schools confirmed that Laura was a Reading Loss Interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School. She was hired by the district in 2018.

The school district added that Emily was a 3rd-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Eric was in 7th grade at Ten Oaks Middle School.

Horry County Schools released this statement on Thursday morning:

We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools. We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Our district has a team of counselors made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available at the affected schools for any student or employee who may need or want assistance surrounding this tragedy.

Neighbors said it is a quiet neighborhood and they have never seen such a large police presence in their community.

“I’ve been here so long, I don’t think I’ve seen more than three cops in here in 12 years,” said neighbor Richard Rizzo. “It’s been a very quiet, peaceful neighborhood.”

