Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m.

Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of heroin, methamphetamine, as well as crack/cocaine within the vehicle.

Per the report, 31-year-old Zackery Peters and 31-year-old Gregory Deo were arrested at the scene. Peters received a $7,500 unsecured bond and was charged with:

2 counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No operators license

Gregory Deo received a $3,000 unsecured bond and was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.