Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop

The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a...
The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m.

Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of heroin, methamphetamine, as well as crack/cocaine within the vehicle.

Per the report, 31-year-old Zackery Peters and 31-year-old Gregory Deo were arrested at the scene. Peters received a $7,500 unsecured bond and was charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No operators license

Gregory Deo received a $3,000 unsecured bond and was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Bruce Pratt died in custody at a prison in Columbus County
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019
Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Tyler Luby is facing assault charges months after he allegedly used excessive force following...
Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest
.
VIDEO: ‘Doc’ Antle accused of trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari during federal case, documents state
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers