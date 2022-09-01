Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m.
Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of heroin, methamphetamine, as well as crack/cocaine within the vehicle.
Per the report, 31-year-old Zackery Peters and 31-year-old Gregory Deo were arrested at the scene. Peters received a $7,500 unsecured bond and was charged with:
- 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- No operators license
Gregory Deo received a $3,000 unsecured bond and was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.