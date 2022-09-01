West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.

The mosquitos that tested positive were in traps at Castle Hayne, near Front and Greenfield streets, the Middle Sound area and near Snow’s cut. The county plans to spray these areas in the coming weeks.

New Hanover County provided the following tips for preventing the WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses:

“Use EPA registered mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside. Use caution when applying to children.

If using mosquito treatment on your property, use as directed on the product label.

Reduce time spent outdoors, especially at dawn, dusk and early evening, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors, and use air conditioning if possible.

“Tip and Toss” to reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least twice a week.”

About 80% of people infected with WNV don’t show symptoms, but up to 20% can experience symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These can last anywhere from a few days to several weeks.

One in 150 people infected with the virus experience more sever symptoms including neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma and other neurological effects that can be potentially permanent.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.