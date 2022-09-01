CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police said that one student is dead and another injured in a stabbing Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Chief Mike Yaniero said that a student resource officer requested assistance at 7:01 a.m. for a report of a physical altercation. It was discovered that two students had been stabbed just inside a common area of the school.

Yaniero said that the SRO was on scene within 20 seconds and took one student into custody.

Medical care was given by faculty at the school to those who were injured, the chief said.

Police said the two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where one succumbed to their injuries.

Yaniero said the he believes one teacher was injured as well but was treated by EMS at the scene.

When asked about the weapon use in the stabbing, the chief said that is part of the investigation.

Police said next of kin of the victim has been notified.

The chief said this is an active investigation.

The school system said that classes at Northside High School are cancelled for the rest of the day and that Friday will be a virtual day. We’re told students will return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday.

Previous Story:

A student is dead and a teacher injured following an attack at a high school in Jacksonville.

A source who has been briefed on what happened tells WITN that a student was stabbed and a teacher cut during an attack just inside the main entrance of Northside High School.

Officials at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune tell WITN that there are victims from the situation at Northside High School at their facility.

Riley Eversull, public affairs officer, said that the hospital received two victims from the incident at Northside High School and are currently being treated.

Eversull was not able to share their condition.

Jacksonville police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m.

Previous Update:

Police are providing few details following a situation Thursday morning at an eastern Carolina high school.

Jacksonville police sent out a press release saying that around 7:02 a.m. a call was received regarding an incident at Northside High School.

We’re told it’s being actively investigated.

“Police have deemed this an isolated incident, and have declared there is no threat to students or the general public,” according ot the release.

A press conference is expected at 11 a.m.

Previous Update:

Police are investigating an incident at an Eastern Carolina high school Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the school system says police are looking into an isolated incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

Police are asking people to avoid the area within a three-mile radius of the school to give officers room to investigate.

There is currently no threat to the public. The Jacksonville Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to release more details.

