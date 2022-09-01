Senior Connect
Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers aren’t getting their bill notifications as of Wednesday, August 31.

WECT reached out to CFPUA after hearing reports of the issues, and CFPUA confirmed that some customers were not receiving their email bill notifications. They write that bill-notice emails are being marked as spam or even blocked by email providers, and that they believe the changes to their system will fix the issue in “the next month or so.”

“In the meantime, we would encourage customers to take advantage of the Customer Self-Service online portal, where they can access bills, monitor usage, and pay online. Customers also can access their accounts using our interactive phone service by calling 910-332-6550,” said a CFPUA spokesperson in the statement.

