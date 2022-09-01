Senior Connect
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly

Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30.

According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers.

Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elder adult, felony conversion, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card fraud.

She is being held under a secured $500,000 bond.

