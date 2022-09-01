Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile was struck by a car on August 31 around 6:50 p.m. at the 3300 block of Market Street.

According to Wilmington Police Department, units arrived to find the juvenile lying on the ground, and the driver of the vehicle that hit her was still at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to Novant Regional Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

WPD is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

