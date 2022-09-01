Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics triggered to start September

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening. Aug. 31, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect but fairly friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend.

Catch details in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, you may extend your outlook even deeper into this new month of September with your WECT Weather App.

Statistically, September sees more Atlantic tropical cyclones than any other month and, true to form, storm activity appears ready to blossom across the ocean basin. One system, a disturbance called Invest 93-L, is exploiting warm water for energy at quite a high latitude and remains zero threat to North America. Another system, a disturbance called Invest 91-L, is much farther south and, though it will likely stay well east of the Carolinas, may generate swell for an uptick in surf and rip currents after Labor Day. A third area of disturbed weather near Africa does not appear to be a North American threat. Recall that 39 mph is the minimum requirement for maximum sustained winds for a closed system to be classified a tropical or subtropical storm, 74 mph is the hurricane threshold, and next storm names on the 2022 Atlantic list are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season attempts to reignite.

