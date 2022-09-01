Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

Top row: Kathryn Benson, Levon Campbell, Jeffrey Crawford. Middle row: Dan Gowans, Charles...
Top row: Kathryn Benson, Levon Campbell, Jeffrey Crawford. Middle row: Dan Gowans, Charles Jones. Bottom row: Zephaniah Martin, Roxanne Watts, Annisa Wise(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release.

Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of West Lewis Street after a search warrant. He is accused of manufacturing cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

On August 16, six people were arrested after two search warrants on Rosemary Street near Central Middle School. Kathryn Benson, Roxanne Watts, Zephaniah Martin, Annisa Wise and Charles Jones are all accused of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and held with $20,000-30,000 secured bonds. Levon Campbell is accused of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and received no bond.

Two days later, 29-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Jerod Crawford was arrested after a traffic stop. The CCSO said in the release that they received “numerous complaints about Crawford.” He was pulled over and charged with two counts of felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two counts of felony Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Bruce Pratt died in custody at a prison in Columbus County
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating
John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019

Latest News

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Columbus County Schools purchased essential supplies for students and teachers this year.
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications