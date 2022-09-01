Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release.

Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of West Lewis Street after a search warrant. He is accused of manufacturing cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

On August 16, six people were arrested after two search warrants on Rosemary Street near Central Middle School. Kathryn Benson, Roxanne Watts, Zephaniah Martin, Annisa Wise and Charles Jones are all accused of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and held with $20,000-30,000 secured bonds. Levon Campbell is accused of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and received no bond.

Two days later, 29-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Jerod Crawford was arrested after a traffic stop. The CCSO said in the release that they received “numerous complaints about Crawford.” He was pulled over and charged with two counts of felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two counts of felony Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

