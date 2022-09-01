Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs materials to help students learn organization and efficiency

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM
By Frances Weller
Updated: 32 minutes ago
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Joan Buck-McGee, a teacher at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary, is hoping to purchase a storage cart and pen pal holders so her students have a place to put their school supplies and chrome books. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

Her goal is to help the students become more organized and efficient.

“Being organized is a life skill and research shows that being organized leads to efficient and productive learning,” Buck-McGee says on her DonorsChoose page. “I am asking for a storage cart and pen pal holders so students have a place to put their school supplies and house their chrome books when not in use as well as other items to organize the classroom for efficient learning and to reduce stress and anxiety.”

Ms. Buck-McGee needs $550 and she has to be fully funded to get the items. Once that happens, DonorsChoose will purchase the storage cart and pen pal holders and deliver them to the school.

This teacher is really hoping she can depend on you to make a contribution.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

