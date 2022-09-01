Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine

Lewis has been charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance, felony possession...
Lewis has been charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine.

The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton and found over 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Lewis has been charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating
Bruce Pratt died in custody at a prison in Columbus County
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly

Latest News

West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos
Students are back in Columbus County Schools for what parents and teachers hope is a full year...
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Some Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers aren’t getting their bill notifications as of...
Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications