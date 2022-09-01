Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine.

The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton and found over 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Lewis has been charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

