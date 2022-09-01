Senior Connect
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

(CBS46)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.

Appointments are accepted but not required. The dates and locations for the clinics are:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town Creek Park Community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow, NC)
  • Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall (113 W Moore Street, Southport, NC)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town Creek Park Community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow, NC)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall (113 W Moore Street, Southport, NC)

You can schedule appointments online or by calling 910-253-2339 during working hours at the BCHS Main Clinic (25 Courthouse Drive, Bolivia, NC).

