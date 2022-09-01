Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has released body cam video showing the incident that led to charges against a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy.

The video’s release followed WBTV filing a freedom of information request.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.

Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations stemming from a Nov. 16, 2021 incident in Salisbury involving a chase with driver Jeffrey Wayne Massey and a passenger, Michelle Hamby.

The video from Luby’s and other deputies’ body-worn cameras during that incident was released.

In that video, Luby can be seen striking Massey several times with a flashlight.

Luby is facing two additional simply assault charges, alleging that he forced Hamby to the ground and struck her body with his knee.

The arrest warrant also alleges that Luby assaulted another person with a flashlight, prompting the second assault with a deadly weapon charge.

