Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest

The video’s release followed WBTV filing a freedom of information request.
Tyler Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations.
By David Whisenant and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has released body cam video showing the incident that led to charges against a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy.

The video’s release followed WBTV filing a freedom of information request.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.

Related: Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination

Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations stemming from a Nov. 16, 2021 incident in Salisbury involving a chase with driver Jeffrey Wayne Massey and a passenger, Michelle Hamby.

The video from Luby’s and other deputies’ body-worn cameras during that incident was released.

In that video, Luby can be seen striking Massey several times with a flashlight.

Luby is facing two additional simply assault charges, alleging that he forced Hamby to the ground and struck her body with his knee.

The arrest warrant also alleges that Luby assaulted another person with a flashlight, prompting the second assault with a deadly weapon charge.

David Whisenant is following this story and will have much more throughout the day on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Bruce Pratt died in custody at a prison in Columbus County
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019
Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a...
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
.
VIDEO: ‘Doc’ Antle accused of trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari during federal case, documents state
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers