Bladen County Sheriff’s Office trains deputies as school resource officers

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A collaborative effort in Bladen County that has taken years of work from the sheriff’s office, county commissioners, and leaders with the school district is finally coming to fruition.

“It’s a huge responsibility and a huge undertaking,” Deputy Shella Stephens, a recruiter for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently trained 11 deputies as school resource officers in an effort to get at least one SRO on every school campus.

“They’re charged with the safety and security of whatever school they’re assigned to and that’s a tremendous undertaking in itself. We also try to project the professional image and be a positive role model to the teachers and students alike, in hopes that the students can come to us if they have any issues or concerns, with school or or at home. And at any given time, a teacher can come up to you and say, Hey, can you come and speak to my class about bullying or cyberbullying. And so the last day of class, we were tasked with doing a 15 minute presentation. And to kind of get you prepped up for what’s to come as a school resource officer. So school resource officer wears multiple hats every day. And it’s a huge responsibility and a huge undertaking.,” Stephens said. “We recently completed active shooter training, and we’re training to go towards the sound of gunfire if that’s the case, identify the target, neutralize that target and in turn save lives.”

Last school year there were only six school resource officers for 13 schools in the county, meaning they would cover two or three schools each day.

The newly trained deputies each work to core a school on their days off.

“We have to be able to recognize gang activity, gang affiliation, gang graffiti, narcotics, the smell of narcotics, conflict resolution is a big skill in this profession, and certainly for the school resource officers.”

The school district received a grant and used some money from the state to help fund these additional positions, which superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said is necessary for the school system.

“It gives an increased sense of security from a parent perspective. But as the family and community works together, you know, we believe that that increased persons is going to be important and that’s one part of our safety initiatives that we’re working through.”

Sheriff Jim McVicker and Dr. Atkinson both say the push for increased school safety is because they want to be proactive, not reactive.

“Although we want to think that nothing would happen here, it could happen here. So, you know, we’ve always wanted to be proactive as it relates to safety. So, we believe that it’s important that we’re prepared in the unfortunate event that something would happen, that we’re able to respond,” Dr. Atkinson said.

Now, Sheriff McVicker is continuing to push for permanent funding for these additional school resource officers.

