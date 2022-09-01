Senior Connect
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.

Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.

Greenwood Forest Baptist Church Senior Pastor Lauren Efird said the flags were found charred, tattered and torn.

“It does very much concern me, the level of hatred someone would have,” said Efird.

She and other leaders started putting out the flags two years ago after the death of George Floyd.

“It was surprising a Baptist church would put out BLM and Pride flags, and we had many people who came here pleasantly surprised to find respite and home in our sanctuary,” said Efird.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

