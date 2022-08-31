Senior Connect
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

By Amber Trent
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police.

This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd.

Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash at the MLK and S. Raleigh Blvd intersection.

The woman and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

