Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police.

This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd.

Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash at the MLK and S. Raleigh Blvd intersection.

The woman and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.