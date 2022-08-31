Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home 137 displaced families, a large grant pushes them closer to that goal.

The Wilmington Housing Authority has worked for more than a year to fix the problem. Now, a grant from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) for public housing restoration will add about two million dollars to the effort to properly clean the public housing units.

“That money is going to go towards capital improvements and combining with the funding we’ve received from both the county and city, we’re going to have upwards of about $6 million in total between the three entities,” said WHA executive director Tyrone Garrett. “Then, we’ll be able to move forward, and we have been moving forward since around June. We’ve been moving forward with renovating and remediating units for residents to actually be able to return.”

Residents started complaining about mold in their homes in 2018 following Hurricane Florence. In recent years, 150 families have had to move out of their units and into hotels or with other family members while the Housing Authority works to solve the issue.

Right now, the Housing Authority is working with four contractors to get the mold cleaned up and units restored to livable environments.

Since Garrett took his position in May, the authority has moved 13 families back into their previously mold-infested units, dropping the number of displaced families to 137. That number should continue to drop as more units become move-in ready. In fact, more than a dozen will be ready for families to move into before the end of this week.

Since WHA received the $2 million state grant to help move things along, Garrett hopes all the impacted families will be home by the end of the year. Still, he knows more work is ahead.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Garrett. “I think today was a great sign with the NCORR grant to show that people have confidence in us. I’m comfortable with it, but I won’t be ecstatic until every resident has actually returned to a healthy unit. That’s the major goal.”

In all the moving that resulted from mold infestations, many families have had to get rid of much of their belongings. That’s why the WHA plans to start a program to give stipends to those families as they move back in so they can buy furniture and make their unit feel a bit more like home.

Some families may start receiving their stipends by the end of next week. How much money each family receives will vary based on bedroom size.

“That’s all based on what the Housing Authority can actually afford in terms of internal budget,” said Garrett. “I’m looking at it [now] based on what we can actually afford because we don’t want to put the Housing Authority in a position where we’re not able to support or sustain the residents going forward.”

