Whiteville to host public meetings for floodprint discussion

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville announced that they will be hosting public meetings in conjunction with N.C. State’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab to discuss the Whiteville Floodprint project.

Per the announcement, two events will be held:

The first will focus on Mollie’s Branch. This meeting will take place Sept. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Dream Center at 403 S. M.L.K. Ave.

The second meeting will focus on the downtown area. This will take place Sept. 8 from 4-7 p.m. at the Vineland Station Depot at 701 S. Madison St.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on planning alternatives and strategies for flood mitigation in the Mollie’s Branch and downtown areas. The city stated that attendees are not required to stay for the full duration of these meetings.

For more information, please visit the City of Whiteville’s website.

