Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Whiteville to host public meetings for floodprint discussion

The City of Whiteville announced that they will be hosting public meetings in conjunction with...
The City of Whiteville announced that they will be hosting public meetings in conjunction with N.C. State’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab to discuss the Whiteville Floodprint project.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville announced that they will be hosting public meetings in conjunction with N.C. State’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab to discuss the Whiteville Floodprint project.

Per the announcement, two events will be held:

  • The first will focus on Mollie’s Branch. This meeting will take place Sept. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Dream Center at 403 S. M.L.K. Ave.
  • The second meeting will focus on the downtown area. This will take place Sept. 8 from 4-7 p.m. at the Vineland Station Depot at 701 S. Madison St.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on planning alternatives and strategies for flood mitigation in the Mollie’s Branch and downtown areas. The city stated that attendees are not required to stay for the full duration of these meetings.

For more information, please visit the City of Whiteville’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups
Terrell Pompey of Southport
Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport

Latest News

Children can read to a therapy dog during the Books for Bailey events at two Brunswick County...
Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brunswick County Library
The Town of Burgaw was one of several local projects approved for grants by the North Carolina...
State Parks and Recreation funding to help extend greenway in Burgaw
Clear the Shelters campaign helps hundreds of local animals find homes
Clear the shelters wraps up with more than 400 local adoptions
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants journals for her elementary school students