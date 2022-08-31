Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit

Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael Jennings, of Vision of Abundant Life Church, and questioning why he’s at the house.
By Brittany Dionne and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDERSBURG, Al. (WBRC/Gray News) – An attorney for a Black pastor in Alabama who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers in May is calling the incident “irrational, irresponsible and illegal.”

Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael Jennings, of Vision of Abundant Life Church, and questioning why he’s at the house.

The 20-minute video shows the pastor being confronted and arrested by police.

Disclaimer: This video contains some foul language.

The 20-minute video shows the pastor being confronted and arrested by police.

He identifies himself as “Pastor Jennings” and says he’s been asked to water the flowers while a neighbor is gone.

The officers asked Jennings for his identification, but he refused knowing he didn’t have to produce ID because he was not committing a crime.

Shortly after, Jennings walked away with the officers following behind.

In the video, Jennings can be heard telling police the gold SUV parked in the driveway that prompted the 911 call didn’t belong to him.

Jennings told officers his name and said his home was across the street.

The pastor was placed into handcuffs and sat down on nearby steps. He was charged with obstructing governmental operations.

The officers later spoke with the 911 caller, who confirmed Jennings would be watering her neighbor’s flowers since they are out of town and said, “this is probably my fault.”

The gold SUV seen on the property came back as registered to the neighbor who lived at the home where Jennings was watering flowers.

The charges against Jennings were dropped the following month. However, his attorney said they still plan to sue the department.

“These cases put law enforcement on notice and the country on notice that these types of interactions — thank God that Pastor Jennings had a cool head. He didn’t get aggressive or defensive in a sense, and he complied when the officers grabbed him,” civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups

Latest News

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home...
Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
County Manager Chris Coudriet
County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices