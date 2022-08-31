Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Over $206 million in grants awarded to expand internet access locally and statewide

(WDBJ7)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Columbus, Pender and 66 other counties will benefit from the largest round of high-speed internet grants announced on Wednesday, August 31.

Per Governor Roy Cooper’s office, almost 85,000 households and over 2,400 businesses will gain access to high-speed internet. The $206 million in grants will be distributed as part of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) program. It’s a part of Cooper’s plan to expand broadband access in the state, and the funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Focus Broadband will provide internet to new customers in Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties. In July, New Hanover County also received a GREAT grant.

The GREAT grant program requires the internet providers to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which can help low-income people pay for phone and internet service. It is run by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity.

“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” said Cooper in the announcement. “Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups

Latest News

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home...
Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration
County Manager Chris Coudriet
County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago
As the bell rings in a new school year in Pender County without masks or virtual learning, the...
Back to School 2022: Pender County Schools Superintendent says need for district expansion is urgent