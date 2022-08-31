Oak Island installs water safety stations ahead of holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Water safety is the goal of every beach town, which is why Oak Island is going the extra mile to ensure neighbors and visitors alike are protected on the shore.

The oceanfront is a peaceful place to escape for many- but that peace can be interrupted in a matter of seconds.

“Our beaches in Brunswick County do not have lifeguards presently, but we do have rip currents,” said Kelly Helbig, founder of the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation. “About 25 percent of bystanders that attempt a rescue become a drowning fatality themselves.”

The Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation was actually started after 4-year-old Jack Helbig drowned in the family’s backyard lake in 2010. Now, the foundation works to stop families from going through that same nightmare.

Oak Island is a popular spot for vacationers and with tourist season winding down; it’s better late than never to put precautions in place to avoid another tragedy.

“By utilizing the partnership -- which we are very grateful for, with the Helbig Foundation -- and putting these water safety stations out there, we provide the public with the tools and information and the knowledge to effect their own level of personal safety,” said Oak Island’s communications manager, Mike Emory.

Since Tuesday, more than 40 water safety stations have been set up at town beach accesses. Each one gives directions on how to save a person with the attached flotation device, what each warning flag means and reminds guests to stay off the dunes.

“They don’t take long to install but their benefits can certainly last a lifetime,” said Emory.

Even before crews erected the signs in Oak Island, the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation heard a success story from another safety station just miles away in Caswell Beach. Helbig says it’s validation that they’re making a difference and motivation to do more

“It’s very doable. It’s a very easy, simple project to partner with municipalities,” said Helbig. “Our ideal goal would be to see them up and down the coast of North Carolina.”

Each of Oak Island’s water safety stations has been sponsored. One of those sponsors was a family who donated in memory of their loved one who died saving three teenage boys from the water in Wrightsville Beach.

