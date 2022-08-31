Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31.
A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
The NCDPS believes there are no signs of foul play so far, though law enforcement will investigate the death as is procedure.
Bruce Pratt was convicted of a first degree sexual offense and multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child in 2003 and had been held in prison since then. His expected release was December of 2030.
