Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.

The NCDPS believes there are no signs of foul play so far, though law enforcement will investigate the death as is procedure.

Bruce Pratt was convicted of a first degree sexual offense and multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child in 2003 and had been held in prison since then. His expected release was December of 2030.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.