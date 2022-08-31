Kelly man accused of stealing approx. 100 gallons of diesel fuel

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man is accused of stealing approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel in Columbus County.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen Robinson was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, and no operators license.

On Aug. 16, the sheriff’s office says it was contacted by a person who reported that approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was removed from his truck while it was parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood. When he returned to the truck, the man observed one of the fuel caps was no longer secured and fuel was missing.

“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators furthered the investigation by obtaining surveillance footage from various locations in the area,” the Facebook post states. “On Friday, criminal investigators released surveillance footage on Facebook of the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford SUV, and the trailer he was using. Investigators were seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The description of the vehicle and trailer was also shared with the Patrol Division.”

On August 26, 2022, Deputy Scott was patrolling the area of Andrew Jackson Highway West just past Byrdville Freeman Road when he observed a SUV pulling a trailer leaving a poorly illuminated driveway. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop.

“The trailer matched the description of the one used in the above crime, but the SUV was a Chevy Equinox. Allen Robinson, 44, of Kelly, was driving the SUV,” the post states. “A fuel can and a siphoning hose were in the rear passenger area of the vehicle. Upon checking Robinson’s information, the deputy discovered that Robinson also owned a Ford Edge. Robinson was arrested.”

The sheriff’s office says it has received information that there are additional victims. If you are missing fuel from your vehicle or property, you’re asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.