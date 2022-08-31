Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kelly man accused of stealing approx. 100 gallons of diesel fuel

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen...
According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen Robinson was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, and no operators license.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man is accused of stealing approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel in Columbus County.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen Robinson was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, and no operators license.

On Aug. 16, the sheriff’s office says it was contacted by a person who reported that approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was removed from his truck while it was parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood. When he returned to the truck, the man observed one of the fuel caps was no longer secured and fuel was missing.

“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators furthered the investigation by obtaining surveillance footage from various locations in the area,” the Facebook post states. “On Friday, criminal investigators released surveillance footage on Facebook of the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford SUV, and the trailer he was using. Investigators were seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The description of the vehicle and trailer was also shared with the Patrol Division.”

On August 26, 2022, Deputy Scott was patrolling the area of Andrew Jackson Highway West just past Byrdville Freeman Road when he observed a SUV pulling a trailer leaving a poorly illuminated driveway. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop.

“The trailer matched the description of the one used in the above crime, but the SUV was a Chevy Equinox. Allen Robinson, 44, of Kelly, was driving the SUV,” the post states. “A fuel can and a siphoning hose were in the rear passenger area of the vehicle. Upon checking Robinson’s information, the deputy discovered that Robinson also owned a Ford Edge. Robinson was arrested.”

The sheriff’s office says it has received information that there are additional victims. If you are missing fuel from your vehicle or property, you’re asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups

Latest News

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home...
Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration
County Manager Chris Coudriet
County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago
As the bell rings in a new school year in Pender County without masks or virtual learning, the...
Back to School 2022: Pender County Schools Superintendent says need for district expansion is urgent
Over $206 million in grants awarded to expand internet access locally and statewide