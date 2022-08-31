Get Fit with 6: Back to school healthy lunch and snacks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Packing a healthy lunch for your child to take to school is important because your not just feeding their stomachs, you’re feeding their brains.

A lunch with protein like sliced deli meat, tuna or chicken salad, one fruit and one vegetable, a whole grain like a wrap or crackers, a healthy fat like hummus or nuts, and something fun like a granola bar or graham crackers. Choosing the right combination of foods gives children energy to stay focused.

Get Fit with 6: Packing a healthy lunch (Source: Novant Health)

Parrish suggests setting up a snack bin and preportion snacks for the week then allow your child to pick which one they want.

Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks (Source: Novant Health)

