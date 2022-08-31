Senior Connect
Get Fit with 6: Back to school healthy lunch and snacks

With school starting up again, one St. Luke's nutritionist is reminding parents how to keep their kids school lunches healthy.
With school starting up again, one St. Luke’s nutritionist is reminding parents how to keep their kids school lunches healthy.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Packing a healthy lunch for your child to take to school is important because your not just feeding their stomachs, you’re feeding their brains.

A lunch with protein like sliced deli meat, tuna or chicken salad, one fruit and one vegetable, a whole grain like a wrap or crackers, a healthy fat like hummus or nuts, and something fun like a granola bar or graham crackers. Choosing the right combination of foods gives children energy to stay focused.

Get Fit with 6: Packing a healthy lunch
Get Fit with 6: Packing a healthy lunch

Parrish suggests setting up a snack bin and preportion snacks for the week then allow your child to pick which one they want.

Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks
Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks

