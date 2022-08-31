Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: toasty temperature pattern to roar into September

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Aug. 30, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend may be couched as “more sun than storms” and, on the leadup, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should offer plenty of dry time also. Expect daily high temperatures in the summery deep 80s to locally lower 90s through the period. Nightly lows will regularly dig deep into the 70s; 60s are an occasional option on the mainland.

In the surf: the final day of August will have generally two-foot breakers up and down the Cape Fear coastline. Occasional three or even four-foot sets are possible with a moderate rip current risk. Surf temperatures remain mainly in the lower 80s and, if history is any guide, they ought to maintain that elevated level through September and possibly a portion of October.

In the tropics: one of the most robust features continues to be a disturbance that the National Hurricane Center has named Invest 91-L. Most computer model guidance develops 91-L at least modestly; nearly all of it tracks the system well east of the Carolinas. Perhaps an eventual surf and rip current generator? Your First Alert Weather Team will watch 91-L diligently in any case.

Visit wect.com/hurricane and be prepared, not scared as the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season nears.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to and even past Labor Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

