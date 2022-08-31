Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say

A man in Texas rendered aid to a teenage boy immediately after shooting him, according to police. (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A man in Texas rendered aid to a teenage boy immediately after shooting him, according to police.

John Karika, an emergency medical technician, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting a 16-year-old boy from inside his apartment, police said.

Investigators found that the teen was outside the apartment complex when Karika allegedly shot a bullet at him through his apartment window. According to the police report, officers found a bullet hole in Karika’s window.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen on the ground with blood on his head and legs and Karika at the victim’s side, tending to his facial wound with gauze.

Officers said it appeared the teen had been shot in the face, though he was conscious and alert. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Once the victim was transported to the hospital, officers followed Karika to his apartment, where they found the gun. According to a police report, while officers were investigating the apartment, Karika answered his phone and said, “I f***ed up. I’m in trouble.”

The report said Karika appeared saddened by the situation and cooperated with police.

Officers noted a badge on Karika’s living room coffee table identifying him as an EMT. Karika told the officers he used his medical equipment to help render aid to the teen after shooting him.

Karika was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. According to jail records, he has since been released.

The victim underwent surgery at the hospital, with his condition currently unknown.

Police did not clarify a motive on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early...
WPD investigating early morning train incident
Three Sunset Beach Police officers were moved to hospitals for treatment for possible secondary...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups

Latest News

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
As the Wilmington Housing Authority continues its efforts to resolve mold issues and bring home...
Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
DEA issues a warning on highly addictive and brightly-colored fentanyl.
DEA issues warning on highly addictive, brightly-colored fentanyl