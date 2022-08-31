Senior Connect
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity

Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover Community Endowment and how their non-profit could benefit.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover Community Endowment and how their non-profit could benefit.

The New Hanover Community Endowment was formed after the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.

The organization is focused on improving the community through grants aiming to help several areas, including education, equity, public safety and community development.

Leaders of countless organizations attended a meeting to ask questions about the grant application process. That application period lasts from Sept 1. to Sept. 30. Recipients of grants should expect to be notified on December 1.

To apply, visit the organization’s website here.

