Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect.

Police say they originally received a call that three male suspects stole credits card from someone inside the mall. When officers arrived, they located the suspects outside the mall and a foot chase ensued as the suspects ran back inside Concord Mills.

The SBI is now investigating and asks if you took a cellphone video, to contact the SBI at 980-781-3000 and provide that information.

The foot chase led the suspects into a construction area inside the mall and one of the men began firing shots at officers. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and shot one of the suspects.

That suspect was transported to Atrium Main in critical condition. The other two suspects were arrested outside of the mall.

The officers have not been identified. One officer has been with the Concord PD for two years. The other officer was in field training and had only been on the job for a few months.

“There’s a lot of investigation that will be done in the coming days and weeks by the SBI,” the Concord PD said. “The Concord Police Department will be as transparent as the law allows us to be while also ensuring that we aren’t jeopardizing the SBI’s investigation.”

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills. (Source: NCDOT)

