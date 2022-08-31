Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers

That suspect was transported to Atrium Main in critical condition. The other two suspects were arrested.
Police announced that Concord Mills had closed Wednesday afternoon following an...
Police announced that Concord Mills had closed Wednesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting.(Source: WBTV Sky 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect.

Police say they originally received a call that three male suspects stole credits card from someone inside the mall. When officers arrived, they located the suspects outside the mall and a foot chase ensued as the suspects ran back inside Concord Mills.

The SBI is now investigating and asks if you took a cellphone video, to contact the SBI at 980-781-3000 and provide that information.

The foot chase led the suspects into a construction area inside the mall and one of the men began firing shots at officers. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and shot one of the suspects.

That suspect was transported to Atrium Main in critical condition. The other two suspects were arrested outside of the mall.

The SBI is now investigating and asks if you took a cellphone video, to contact the SBI at 980-781-3000 and provide that information.

The officers have not been identified. One officer has been with the Concord PD for two years. The other officer was in field training and had only been on the job for a few months.

“There’s a lot of investigation that will be done in the coming days and weeks by the SBI,” the Concord PD said. “The Concord Police Department will be as transparent as the law allows us to be while also ensuring that we aren’t jeopardizing the SBI’s investigation.”

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the...
The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills.(Source: NCDOT)

Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen.
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
Bruce Pratt died in custody at a prison in Columbus County
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019
Coastal Horizons CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell discussing the events of July, 2020.
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating

Latest News

Emereau Bladen Charter School School Resource Officer Cedric Jacobs.
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office trains deputies as school resource officers
Police sirens
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating
Votes are tallied to pass a near-ban on abortions in the South Carolina House of...
Ban on abortions in SC, with limited exceptions, awaits Senate debate after passing House
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover...
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity